Special Olympics North Dakota cancels State Winter Games, scheduled for January 17 and 18

BOTTINEAU (KX News) — With the undesirable weather forecasted this weekend, one event has already taken a hit.

On its Facebook page, Special Olympics North Dakota announced Thursday it’s postponing the State Winter Games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, January 17 & 18 in Bottineau. The post indicates the event is postponed until sometime before April 1.

Special Olympics North Dakota offered “…Our greatest appreciation to the community of Bottineau, Bottineau Winter Park, and the volunteers that put so much time, work, energy and passion into the preparations leading up to this event.”

SOND also stated in the post “Our athletes want this and have more than earned this opportunity. Our program and events are challenged often because of the weather in North Dakota but we (SOND) have proven that we can rise above even the toughest of challenges when we put our athletes first and as a priority.”

