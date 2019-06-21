Special View Of The Solstice

There won’t be this much daylight around here again for another year!

The sun reached its northern-most point in the sky this morning – the Summer Solstice.

We thought it would be a good time to take you to Mystical Horizons in the Turtle Mountains northwest of Bottineau.

It’s billed as a “Stonehenge for Century 21.”

The centerpiece is a collection of stone walls with slits cut out that align perfectly on this day, and on the winter solstice, and at the spring and autumn equinox.

So today, if the clouds clear off, you’ll be able to stand here and see the sunset through the openings in the walls.

Mystical Horizons also has a viewing tube pointed at Polaris – the North Star – so you can get a view of that after dusk.

And there’s a sundial so – when the sun is shining – you can see what time it is.

There’s no charge to check it out.

You’ll find Mystical Horizons a few minutes west of Bottineau Winter Park on Highway 43 in the Turtle Mountains.