One of the first things you see when you meet someone is their hair, but there has been an ongoing history of society being curious about black hair. Popular styles like braids, locs, or weaves date back to as early as 2500 B.C.

Brenee White is a extension specialist in Minot. She’s been doing hair there since 2018 and has a clientele of about 200 black women. “There are so many things that make black hair special, it’s the textures, the different colors, the curls-loose, tight. It’s very unique, it requires alot of love and care.”



As children, black girls are taught how important hair is, but in some instances, black women have been put under fire for their natural hair looking “unkept” or “unprofessional”. “Coily and thicker hair textures need to be managed a certain way so that it does not matte, you have to be very careful. Yes the hair strand is thicker but you have to be very careful.”



The difference between black hair and others is just the method of care. Everyone’s crown needs something different to thrive, But black women in North Dakota say it’s difficult finding the resources to maintain healthy hair–in stores. “For most of my supplies for hair extensions, I do have to get imported. There are still a few things that we could have added on that would make it way easier to protect our hair in the cold weather and day to day things.”



According to the 2020 North Dakota Census, only 3.4% of the North Dakotan Population is African American.

Although the demographic is small, Bre believes they are still worth catering to. “When I first came here about 7 or 8 years ago, I was active duty and being an active duty member female you need to make sure you stay within those regulations, you need to be up in image. We were short on products, short on people that knew how to take care of our hair”



Many times, women resort to extensions or weaves that make tightly coiled hair easier to manage. Bre offers services that other salons don’t. “Women of any race taking on so many challenges, whether you’re single, married, had kids….it’s like we have superpowers, like we need a cape to take care of everybody…I offer the place to take care of you.”

Women like Madam Cj Walker, the first woman to be a millionaire in America, dedicated their entire lives to educating people about black hair. Today, Brenee says black women everywhere are learning to love and care for their natural hair.