Spooky display in Bismarck to raise money for Sanford Children’s Hospital

Two friends in Bismarck have set up a spooky display to help raise money for charity.

Jordan Heyd and Lucas Kaiser have been decorating Kaiser’s front and backyard with ghouls and goblins for the past four years, inviting anyone to show up and donate money to Sanford Children’s Hospital.

They said last year they raised about $1,500, and are hoping to raise more this year. Though the wind has knocked down some of their displays, the yard is still packed with plenty to give anyone a scare.

“He has been collecting this stuff for eleven years, and he had it all in his grandma’s basement, but then she moved so they had to put it in a storage unit and he really didn’t have anything to do with them, so we just decided to make a haunted house out of them,” Kaiser said about Heyd’s decorations.

The display will be open until 11 p.m. Saturday located at 2222 Hoover Avenue in Bismarck.