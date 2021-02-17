Sports betting could be on the ballot in 2022

Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling paved the way for states to legalize sports betting, some North Dakota lawmakers want in.

The House Judiciary Committee gave a favorable vote to a bill that would put sports gambling on the ballot in 2022. If it became law, voters could decide whether to amend the constitution, which currently only allows for “charitable gaming,” to include sports bets.

Rep. Michael Howe sponsored the resolution and says legalizing betting will lessen the chances of corruption in sports.

“Legalized sports wagering will actually make it harder to fix games, and once legalized, sports wagering will be monitored, and any irregular activity will be easily detected. It is easier to fix games in a un-monitored environment in which money flows under the radar. The only way to legalize this is to put this to a vote of the people in North Dakota. I feel the majority of North Dakotans want this, and if you disagree we have one way to find out — at the ballot box,” Howe said.

The bill would have to be passed by both chambers and signed by the governor before voters could decide on election day. So far, 18 states plus D.C. have legalized sports betting, and four more have passed bills that have not yet taken effect.