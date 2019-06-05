SRT offers scholarships to students interested in telecommunications industry

The average cost to go to college in North Dakota is over six-thousand-two-hundred dollars per year.
Scholarships and grants can reduce that – but many students don’t take advantage of them.
One telecommunication company is helping students pay for college.

With more than 20 colleges in North Dakota, students have options.
The same thing goes for how to pay for higher education.
Students can cut their costs by seeking out scholarships.

“And if a kid can choose between maybe the easier version of submitting some grades and having not to do as much versus writing an essay, maybe that’s something that’s discouraging them from applying,” said Cassidy Hjelmstad, corporate communications director, SRT.

A 300-word essay could save a student thousands.
That’s how five area students won SRT scholarships ranging from 15-hundred to 25-hundred dollars.

“It gives kids a chance to really understand that I can go to college, I can still live in my home area, I can work in rural North Dakota and do what I want to do and still enjoy a career I love,” said Hjelmstad.

SRT also gives two high school students in North Dakota the opportunity to go to Washington D.C. to learn about legislative decisions on the telecommunications industry.

“Just because we live in a rural community doesn’t mean we can’t have the equipment and necessities that bigger, urban cities have,” said Tea Boeckel, student at Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

Tea Boeckel of Our Redeemer’s and Cody Frounfelter of Granville just returned from this year’s DC trip.
Frounfelter says he’s interested in carpentry after his senior year next year, but he might also try for the scholarship.

“It’s something I’ll probably end up thinking about, but I still have time to think about that,” Frounfelter said.

“Yes, Cody could absolutely go get his carpentry degree and come back and work in our buildings and grounds crew,” said Hjelmstad.

For SRT, the scholarship and DC trip plant seeds that might lead to students coming to work for them someday.
And for the students – every dollar helps.

