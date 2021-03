Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Bismarck will be an area that will stay cloudy today. Highs return to the 40s with a light northerly wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. Light northerly wind.

Thursday: Sunny, dry, and very warm. Highs warm to the 50s with increasing wind. The southerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

For the latest forecast, visit our weather page: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/