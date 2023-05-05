Bismarck, N.D. (KX Net)- KX News has learned that a youth detention officer is in critical condition following an assault at the Standing Rock Juvenile Detention/Youth Services Center. The name of the detention officer has not been released.

Officer badly injured in Fort Yates detention facility assault

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the Standing Rock Juvenile Detention/Youth Services Center “is for the incarceration and rehabilitation of adjudicated juveniles from 12 years old to 17 years old.”

According to a spokesperson for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairperson Janet Alkire, the detention officer was assaulted by a 15-year-old boy.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to KX News that it is investigating the incident. Once the FBI’s investigation has concluded, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services Internal Affairs Division will conduct a separate investigation according to standard operating procedures.