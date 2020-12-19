Standing Rock Sioux Tribe looks forward to change in Interior Department with new nominee

Earlier this week, President-elect Joe Biden nominated the first Native American to become a U.S. cabinet secretary.

Democratic New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland was chosen as Interior Secretary Thursday, leading a department that regulates federal lands and oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In 2016, Haaland joined protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline on the Standing Rock Reservation, opposing its construction as a threat to the water and tribal lands. In a statement, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith said it’s an honor for her to be selected, and her understanding of the challenges reservations face will be beneficial for tribal nations.

“She does come from tribal nations as well, she grew up in New Mexico with the Laguna Pueblo tribe, so she is familiar with the challenges reservations do face. Having someone at that level that is aware of the challenges and issues reservations face is going to be great for all tribal nations and Indian country,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribe External Affairs Director Kim Iron Road said.

Whether the Senate will confirm Haaland to the post is not yet known. Two runoff elections that will determine the makeup of the upper chamber are still ongoing.