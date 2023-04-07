STANDING ROCK (KXNET) — Did you know that native tribes have their own tribal courts?

The courts are empowered to resolve conflicts and disputes arising from the tribe’s jurisdiction.

Tribal courts are courts of general jurisdiction with broad criminal jurisdiction.

In North Dakota, the state has no jurisdiction over the activities of tribes in Indian country.

“I would say that the issues are universal from what I saw in practicing. I’ve practiced in Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota, and in all those areas as well as tribal court. The issues across the board seem to be alcohol and drug-related anywhere. I was practicing up in McKenzie County for many years back during the oil boom, and I would say had it not been for drugs and alcohol, I wouldn’t have seen 95% of the people that came through that court system. So, it’s very similar as to any other court, and we take it as seriously,” said Judge Roberts.

Meet Judge Judith Roberts, newly sworn in just this week as the Associate Chief Judge at Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Originally from Australia, Roberts has been serving in various tribes for 14 years.

“From the beginning of law school, I have been very interested in ‘Indian law’ as it’s called. I took multiple courses in law school, because it absolutely fascinated me. I didn’t grow up in this country and just that whole topic really fascinated me. So, I kind of started my legal career in tribal court upon graduation,” said Judge Roberts.

She says her goals and initiatives moving forward are to be a support to her team, serve the tribe and uphold the tribal code and the law.

“And to make sure that everyone gets a fair day in court, as is their due, and just to be a part of their judicial system,” said Judge Roberts.

Tribal policy impacts all members of the reservation.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is committed to protecting the language, culture, and well-being of its people through economic development, advancement in technology, community engagement, and education.

The Standing Rock Indian Reservation covers 2.3 million acres, throughout South Dakota and North Dakota.

Judge Roberts tells KX News it is truly an honor to serve the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.