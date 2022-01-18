Stanley & Tioga residents experiencing power outages

Over 1,000 residents in Both Stanley and Tioga are currently reporting power outages.

According to Montana-Dakota Utilities website, 767 residents in Stanley are currently being affected by the outage, while there are 260 residents in Tioga without power at the moment.

Stanley Public School announced on their Facebook page that they will be dismissing school early due to the outages at 1 p.m. They have also cancelled all games and practices for sports.

This is an ongoing story and KX News will update this story as we learn more.

