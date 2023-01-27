MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community service organization with about 12,000 members in North Dakota gathered in Minot to discuss future plans for their members.

Each year, the North Dakota American Legion conducts several programs that benefit veterans, their families, and local youth.

Their mid-winter conference opening session starts January 27 and ends January 29.

Any American Legion member is welcome to attend and if you want to become one, you can join as well.

“Of course, we’re going to take care of our veterans. We’re a veteran’s organization, and they’re one of our pillars: taking care of veterans. The other ones are our children and youth. They’re our future. We try to give them opportunities,” said Dan Brown, North Dakota American Legion, Commander.

In June, the American Legion will host their state convention in Bismarck to discuss and plan similar topics.

