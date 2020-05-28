Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

State Capitol building making changes before employees return

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the last two months, a majority of state capitol employees have been working remotely from home.

That’s all changing come June 1, as people report back to their offices — but not without some changes.

The capitol building will only allow 50 percent of its 600 employees back in. Also, changes will be made to restroom fixtures throughout the building.

Doors will be propped open throughout the building to avoid common touch areas, and there will be one entrance for employees and the public.

“Highway Patrol, right now, working with facility management, we’ve determined the west entrance is probably the best entrance for all visitors to come in. And then of course at this time we’re not having capitol tours. Those are still not going to occur. We’ve stopped those,” shared John Boyle, the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget Facility Management Division director.

Boyle says the state capitol building saved around $35,000 in utilities in the month of April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Michael Coachman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Coachman"

Summer Reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Class B Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Baseball"

Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dewey Reinert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dewey Reinert"

Bismarck City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck City Commission"

Brandi Jude City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude City Commission"

Steve Marquardt City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Steve Marquardt City Commission"

Mike Connelly City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Connelly City Commission"

Mark Splonskowski City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Splonskowski City Commission"

Kids and Anxiety: Expert Panel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Anxiety: Expert Panel"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/27"

Grand Forks Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Forks Shooting"

Job Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Market"

Ward Co. Tests Voting Equip.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co. Tests Voting Equip."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/27"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny, & breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny, & breezy"

Sunscreen warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunscreen warnings"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge