State Capitol building making changes before employees return

Over the last two months, a majority of state capitol employees have been working remotely from home.

That’s all changing come June 1, as people report back to their offices — but not without some changes.

The capitol building will only allow 50 percent of its 600 employees back in. Also, changes will be made to restroom fixtures throughout the building.

Doors will be propped open throughout the building to avoid common touch areas, and there will be one entrance for employees and the public.

“Highway Patrol, right now, working with facility management, we’ve determined the west entrance is probably the best entrance for all visitors to come in. And then of course at this time we’re not having capitol tours. Those are still not going to occur. We’ve stopped those,” shared John Boyle, the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget Facility Management Division director.

Boyle says the state capitol building saved around $35,000 in utilities in the month of April.