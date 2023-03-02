BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — If approved, House Bill 1018 could also open the door to millions of dollars in federal funding for small towns in North Dakota and energy improvements to homes.

Community services director Maria Effertz says the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed two years ago would include $20 million for low-income homeowners to make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes another $90 million for North Dakota.



The commerce department would need legislative approval to accept that money, and Effertz says she’s also hoping to hire two more workers in the community services office.

“This is a lot of money with a lot of regulation,” states Effertz, “and if we don’t receive it… I have a staff member who manages eight programs right now. One of them is weatherization. And he’s retiring at the end of September. I can’t hire someone to manage eight programs.”

The department is also asking the legislature to reinstate $15 million for its Rural Workforce Housing and Slum and Blight Pilot Program.



So far, the state house has only approves $7 million.