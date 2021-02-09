State Health officials verifying authenticity of N95 face masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New concerns are emerging on whether or not our state stockpiles of N95 face masks are authentic.

Counterfeit masks have recently been discovered in other northern states.
North Dakota officials contacted 3M, a major mask manufacturer to see if we should have any concerns.

“Following the news stories we did in fact do an outreach to them.
They confirmed that there was some issues. We did have a specific conversation on vendors we’re utilizing,” said Tim Wiedrich, North Dakota Dept. of Health.

Of the three vendors North Dakota is currently utilizing, only one, called the Atlanta Trading Company, is in question, and the state hasn’t actually received any masks from this vendor yet.

“We’re confident that we have this situation well in hand.
We have no indication at this point that there’s any issue with anything that we’ve received within our state medical cache. We’ll certainly, based on the experience we’ve become aware of, we’ll continue to do our due diligence,” Wiedrich.

Restoring the state’s medical cache of N95’s is an ongoing process.


To date, North Dakota has used 1.2 million out of its 1.6 million it had to begin with.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Basketball

WDA Hockey

National teacher award

Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9

Student Loan Debt

Tobacco Tax

Mental Health Instruction

App Monopolies

Online Poker

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/9

Frigid temps continue with a pattern shift ahead

ND Mom of the Year

NDC FEB 9

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News