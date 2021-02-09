State Health officials verifying authenticity of N95 face masks

New concerns are emerging on whether or not our state stockpiles of N95 face masks are authentic.

Counterfeit masks have recently been discovered in other northern states.

North Dakota officials contacted 3M, a major mask manufacturer to see if we should have any concerns.

“Following the news stories we did in fact do an outreach to them.

They confirmed that there was some issues. We did have a specific conversation on vendors we’re utilizing,” said Tim Wiedrich, North Dakota Dept. of Health.

Of the three vendors North Dakota is currently utilizing, only one, called the Atlanta Trading Company, is in question, and the state hasn’t actually received any masks from this vendor yet.

“We’re confident that we have this situation well in hand.

We have no indication at this point that there’s any issue with anything that we’ve received within our state medical cache. We’ll certainly, based on the experience we’ve become aware of, we’ll continue to do our due diligence,” Wiedrich.

Restoring the state’s medical cache of N95’s is an ongoing process.



To date, North Dakota has used 1.2 million out of its 1.6 million it had to begin with.