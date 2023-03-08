Bismarck, ND- This week, Governor Doug Burgum praised the recent oil and gas activity across western North Dakota.

Now, lawmakers are considering doing away with a tax rate that kicks in during high oil prices.

House Bill 1286 would remove what’s known as the ‘trigger’, a one percent increase on the oil extraction tax that happens when the price of crude oil goes over $90 a barrel for three straight months.

Representative Craig Headland says that moving tax rate creates too much volatility for oil companies doing business in the state.

“This time, at a time of high oil prices, we did not see additional investment,” Rep. Craig Headland said. “You would think we’d see growth and production in times of $100 plus oil, but we did not see that. So, is this one of the factors? We believe it is.”

The proposed law would not apply to wells on tribal lands since the state signed an agreement with tribal leaders four years ago.

As of Wednesday, the current price of crude oil is around $77 a barrel.