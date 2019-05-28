Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

State Lawmakers Finalize What To Study Between Sessions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck – Even though the legislative session has ended, lawmakers are already looking ahead to the next one.

Tuesday, members of the Legislative Management Committee voted to approve 46 studies while rejecting 20.

Some of the big-ticket items that passed were studies on Recreational Marijuana, the potential uses of legacy fund earnings, and adding more charging stations for electric vehicles.

Failing Tuesday — a study to raise speeding tickets and another considering creating incentives for motion picture companies.

KX News talked with one lawmaker pleased that a number of behavioral health studies got the green light.

“So another study that we approved looks at how are we addressing children’s behavioral health needs and how that often times leads to violence in the classroom because we really want to make sure that we have a safe learning environment for kids and a safe working environment for our teachers,” said State Rep Karla Rose Hanson.

Lawmakers will meet again in early June to assign lawmakers to each study.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"
More Video

Don't Miss