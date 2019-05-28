State Lawmakers Finalize What To Study Between Sessions

Bismarck – Even though the legislative session has ended, lawmakers are already looking ahead to the next one.

Tuesday, members of the Legislative Management Committee voted to approve 46 studies while rejecting 20.

Some of the big-ticket items that passed were studies on Recreational Marijuana, the potential uses of legacy fund earnings, and adding more charging stations for electric vehicles.

Failing Tuesday — a study to raise speeding tickets and another considering creating incentives for motion picture companies.

KX News talked with one lawmaker pleased that a number of behavioral health studies got the green light.

“So another study that we approved looks at how are we addressing children’s behavioral health needs and how that often times leads to violence in the classroom because we really want to make sure that we have a safe learning environment for kids and a safe working environment for our teachers,” said State Rep Karla Rose Hanson.

Lawmakers will meet again in early June to assign lawmakers to each study.