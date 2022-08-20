Our April Snowstorms slowed down oil and natural gas production.

But according to a recent report, both oil and natural gas are seeing an uptick.

According to the North Dakota Industrial Commission, natural gas production in North Dakota went up by almost 10 percent in June.

Oil production has gone up by over 3 percent to over one million barrels a day.

The price for oil had been high too, which we saw at the gas pump this summer, but prices have been going down slowly.

The production numbers for July will be available in September.