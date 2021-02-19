0 deaths,121 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 854

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,153.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 854 as of February 18. That’s up 18 cases from February 17.

The last time active positives were that low was July 21, 2020, when 836 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,401 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

18 were in Cass County

17 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Stark County

19 were in Ward County

7 were in Williams County

3 was in Morton County

Deaths

0 deaths were reported.

A total of 1,435 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,864 people are considered recovered from the 99,153 positive cases, an increase of 104 people from February 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 18 (104) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (121).

Hospitalizations

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 18, up 5 from February 17.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.