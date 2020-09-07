0 deaths, 171 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,565

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 171 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 13,801.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,565 as of September 7. That’s up 88 from September 6.

Of the new positives, 36 were in Burleigh County and 8 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 19 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 11, Stark County had 3 and Ward County had 5.

No new deaths were reported.

Stark County has 272, Ward County has 110 and Williams County has 144 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 207,656 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 194,683 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily at around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.