The Department of Human Services announced they’ll be giving $1.5 million in grants to expand temporary shelter care for youth.

Youthworks is a Bismarck shelter that will greatly benefit from the grant.

Emily Yarnish, the development director for Youthworks, says many of the children they work with are dealing with parent and child conflicts.

“…either running away or being kicked out from their home. When we are serving youth and foster care, there obviously has been a history of abuse and neglect, there’s a reason they’ve been placed into the custody of the county,” said Yarnish.

The money from the Department of Human Services is for 10 entities and, as of now, there’s only six in North Dakota. Both the department and Youthworks say they’re interested to see who steps up in their goal for expansion.

Dean Sturn, the state foster care administrator, says the funding is geared to assist agencies who are interested in providing shelter care or places that already provide shelter care.

“Shelter care is the temporary placement of children who need to have their safety ensured while next steps are figured out for that child and their families,” said Sturn.

While children are under care at the different shelters across the state, administrators do their best to ensure their school work is still being done and they are progressing as much as they can.

The Department of Human Services says their need for shelter services has increased within the last year.

Yarnish says she’s seen longer stays at Youthworks as well.

But with the grant, they’ll be able to get more staffing, make sure their location is up to the state’s shelter care standards and meets the goal of safety.

“The biggest goal is really– let’s not put them into foster care, let’s keep them with their family, let’s keep them safe while we’re getting services wrapped around that family and then get them back with that family if at all possible,” said Sturn.

Yarnish says so far, Youthworks has assisted 400 to 500 people in the Bismarck area within the past year.