MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Impacts from the pandemic seem to still be affecting some businesses.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce plans to divide $15 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding throughout the state to help improve the workforce.

Minot Area Chamber EDC could end up with $1.83 million to disperse throughout northcentral North Dakota.

It’s aiming to use that money to expand childcare facilities to support the labor force.

The EDC is asking for proposals from childcare providers to demonstrate how they would expand their facilities, how many children would be added and provide enrollment numbers from recent years.

“If we can do that, we think at least broadly speaking, that if there are more kids who have a chance to get into a daycare facility, there might be more parents who are willing to go back into the workforce,” said Mark Lyman, economic development specialist for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Applications are due by June 22.

Once applications are submitted to the EDC, they will be given to the Department of Commerce who will have the final approval.



You can call the Minot Area Chamber EDC directly for any questions at 701-852-6000. Proposals must be submitted to Mark Lyman by email at Mark@minotchamberedc.com.