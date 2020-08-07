1 arrested in fatal Fargo fight, police seek second man

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested one man and are looking for another in a fatal attack on a Minnesota teen.

Eighteen-year-old Cameron Caleb Camacho died at the hospital a day after he was involved in a fight at a Fargo residence last Tuesday.

A 31-year-old Fargo man has been arrested on a tentative charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old Fargo man as a person of interest in the case. Officials say he may be driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates, 073-DBU.

