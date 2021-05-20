1 dead, 1 injured when stolen car crashes in police chase near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in a stolen car on Interstate 29 died in head-on collision with a semi-trailer in a construction zone south of Hillsboro.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman in the stolen car was injured.

The semi driver, 24-year-old Amirtpal Singh, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was treated and released at a local hospital.

The chase began about 11 a.m. Wednesday when the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling southbound on I-29 in the Thompson area. The patrol said speeds exceeded 100 mph.

The 31-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger was transported to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.