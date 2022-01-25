1 dead in weekend house fire in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after fire that gutted a home in Valley City over the weekend.

Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of town. Flames and heavy smoke prevented firefighters from entering the home before putting out the blaze. Officers later determined that one person was missing. An occupant of the home was found in the lower level.

An autopsy is scheduled at the University of North Dakota forensic pathology department. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.