1 death, 104 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 15; total statewide is 4,668

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 15, bringing the statewide total to 4,668.

Of the new cases, 22 were in Burleigh County and 4 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 5 new cases were reported for July 15.

Williams County had 11 and Ward County had 5.

One new death was reported — a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 89 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 77 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,796 people are considered recovered from the 4,668 positive cases, an increase of 36 people from July 14.

This means there are actually 783 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 15, the highest since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 15 (36) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (104).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 15, down 4 from July 14. A total of 285 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,547 cases) and Grand Forks County (470 cases) account for 65 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 55 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (500 cases) and Morton County (144 cases) together account for 14 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 108 cases.

Williams County has 110, Mountrail County has 89, Ward County has 83 and Stutsman County has 71 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 128,056 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 123,388 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,690 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,643 cases) and household contact (858 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.