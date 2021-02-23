1 death, 105 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 691

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,416.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 691 as of February 22. That’s down 19 cases from February 21.

The last time active positives were that low was July 14, 2020, when 659 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,423 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

26 were in Cass County

13 were in Burleigh County

9 were in Ward County

5 were in Williams County

5 were in Stark County

5 were in Morton County

1 was in Grand Forks County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County

A total of 1,439 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,190 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 236 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 97,286 people are considered recovered from the 99,416 positive cases, an increase of 99 people from February 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 22 (99) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (105).

Hospitalizations

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 22, down 7 from February 21. A total of 3,859 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.