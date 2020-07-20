1 death, 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 19; total statewide is 5,126

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 19, bringing the statewide total to 5,126.

Of the new cases, 17 were in Burleigh County and 3 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 1 new case were reported for July 16.

Williams County had 22 and Ward County had 8.

One new death was reported — a woman in her 70s from Williams County who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 93 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 78 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Five death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,219 people are considered recovered from the 5,126 positive cases, an increase of 88 people from July 18.

This means there are actually 814 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 19, the highest since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 19 (88) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (107).

47 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 19, up 2 from July 18. A total of 305 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,663 cases) and Grand Forks County (533 cases) account for 62 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 52 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (580 cases) and Morton County (172 cases) together account for 15 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 157 cases.

Stark County has 121, Ward County has 110, Mountrail County has 91 and Stutsman County has 75 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 135,978 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 130,852 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,852 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,793 cases) and household contact (923 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.