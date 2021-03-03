1 death, 111 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 605; total cases since pandemic started tops 100,000

The total number of North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began keeping records in March 2020 has topped the 100,000 mark.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 100,067.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 605 as of March 2. That’s up 29 cases from March 1.

The last time active positives were that low was July 12, 2020, when 629 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,425 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

16 were in Cass County

13 were in Ward County

12 were in Burleigh County

9 were in Stark County

8 were in Williams County

5 were in Grand Forks County

3 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

Man in his 70s from Ward County

A total of 1,448 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,198 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,014 people are considered recovered from the 100,067 positive cases, an increase of 76 people from March 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 2 (76) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (111).

Hospitalizations

20 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 2, down 4 from March 1. A total of 3,874 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.