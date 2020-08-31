1 death, 114 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,378

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 11,816.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,378 as of August 30. That’s down 103 from August 29.

Of the new positives, 29 were in Burleigh County, the highest number in the state for the day, and 9 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 33 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 2, Stark County had 10 and Ward County had none.

One new death was reported: A man in his 50s from Grand Forks with underlying health conditions.

A total of 143 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Seven death records are pending.

The health department reports 9,295 people are considered recovered from the 11,816 positive cases, an increase of 114 people from August 29.

This means there are actually 2,378 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 27.

Burleigh County has 454 active cases as of August 30, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 536 active cases) and almost double the number of active cases in Cass County (245). Morton County has 127 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 30.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 30.

Stark County has 204, Ward County has 156 and Williams County has 116 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 79 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 30 (114) is equal to the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (114).

70 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 30, an increase of 2 from August 29. A total of 561 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19: Burke, Renville and Steele.

Cass County (3,526 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,482 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 30 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,016 cases) and Morton County (641 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 429 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 687, Ward County has 502 and Mountrail County has 172.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 201,761 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 189,945 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,873 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,913 cases) and household contact (1,921 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 1 out of every 4 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.