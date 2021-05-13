1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 804

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 108,877.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 804 as of May 12. That’s up 28 cases from May 11.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,435. They declined to 593 on February 28 but then began rising once more.

Of the new positives:

20 were in Cass County

18 were in Burleigh County

15 were in Williams County

11 were in Stark County

10 were in Grand Forks County

6 were in Ward County

5 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,503 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,234 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 106,570 people are considered recovered from the 108,877 positive cases, an increase of 84 from May 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 12 (84 ) is lowerthan the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (117).

Hospitalizations

29 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 12, down 3 from May 11. A total of 4,197 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.