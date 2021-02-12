1 death, 118 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 801

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,466.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 801 as of February 11. That’s up 6 cases from February 10.

The last time active positives were that low was July 19, 2020, when 806 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,404 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

24 were in Cass County

23 were in Burleigh County

14 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Ward County

10 were in Stark County

6 were in Morton County

5 were in Williams County

Deaths

1 new death was reported:

Woman in her 40s from Williams County.

A total of 1,431 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,186 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 234 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,234 people are considered recovered from the 98,466 positive cases, an increase of 108 people from February 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 11 (108) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (118).

Hospitalizations

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 11, no change from February 10. A total of 3,827 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.