1 death, 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 16; total statewide is 4,792

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 16, bringing the statewide total to 4,792.

It’s the most positive cases from a single day of testing since the state began reporting test results March 11th.

Of the new cases, 25 were in Burleigh County and 4 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 1 new case were reported for July 16.

Williams County had 8 and Ward County had 13.

One new death was reported — a woman in her 80 from Morton County. Whether she had underlying health conditions is unknown at this time.

A total of 90 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 77 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,903 people are considered recovered from the 4,792 positive cases, an increase of 107 people from July 15.

This means there are actually 799 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 16, the highest since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 16 (107) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (124).

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 16, down 2 from July 15. A total of 290 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 129,475 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 124,683 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.