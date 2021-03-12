1 death, 125 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 671

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 100,847.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 671 as of March 11. That’s up 30 cases from March 10.

The last time active positives were that low was July 14, 2020, when 657 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,426 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

38 were in Cass County

10 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Ward County

9 were in Stark County

8 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Williams County

8 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

Man in his 90s from Morton County

A total of 1,455 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,203 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 241 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,721 people are considered recovered from the 100,847 positive cases, an increase of 92 from March 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 11 (92) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (125).

Hospitalizations

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 11, no change from March 10. A total of 3,892 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.