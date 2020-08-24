1 death, 127 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 23; total positives hit 10,000 mark; active cases statewide are 1,657

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 10,000.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,657 as of August 23.

Of the new positives, 15 were in Burleigh County and 7 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 17 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 5, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 6.

One new death was reported: A woman in her 90s from McIntoshCounty who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 137 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 108 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Fourteen death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,206 people are considered recovered from the 10,000 positive cases, an increase of 142 people from August 22.

Burleigh County has 392 active cases as of August 23, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (155). Morton County has 114 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 31 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 23.

Stark County has 186, Ward County has 133 and Williams County has 37active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 23 (142) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (127).

51 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 23, a decrease of 1 from August 22. A total of 505 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,289 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,044 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 33 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,716 cases) and Morton County (544 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 331 positive cases to date, Stark County has 544, Ward County has 403 and Mountrail County has 161.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 192,018 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 182,018 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,087 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,373 cases) and household contact (1,627 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.