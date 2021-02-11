1 death, 139 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 795

State News

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,353.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 795 as of February 10. That’s up 36cases from February 9.

The last time active positives were that low was July 21, 2020, when 770 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,195 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 30 were in Burleigh County
  • 20 were in Cass County
  • 12 were in Ward County
  • 12 were in Grand Forks County
  • 8 were in Stark County
  • 6 were in Williams County
  • 6 were in Morton County

Deaths

1 new death was reported:

  •  Woman in her 70s from Cass County.  

A total of 1,430 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,185 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 234 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,128 people are considered recovered from the 98.353 positive cases, an increase of 104 people from February 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 10 (104) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (139).

Hospitalizations

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 10, up 5 from February 9. A total of 3,827 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

