Severe weather outlook South Dakota

1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 656

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 101,150.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 656 as of March 15. That’s down 37 cases from March 14.

The last time active positives were that low was July 14, 2020, when 657 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,427 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 52 were in Cass County
  • 14 was in Ward County
  • 12 were in Grand Forks County
  • 6 were in Burleigh County
  • 5 were in Morton County
  • 5 were in Williams County
  • 3 were in Stark County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County 

A total of 1,458 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,205 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 243 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 99,036 people are considered recovered from the 101,150 positive cases, an increase of 100 from March 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 15 (100) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (149).

Hospitalizations

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 15, unchanged from March 14. A total of 3,900 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

