1 death, 175 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,104

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,473.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,104 as of April 29. That’s up 7 cases from April 28.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,434. They declined to 584 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

37 were in Cass County

27 were in Ward County

26 were in Burleigh County

18 were in Stark County

18 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

Woman in her 70s from Cass County

A total of 1,492 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 254 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 104,877 people are considered recovered from the 107,473 positive cases, an increase of 147 from April 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 29 (147) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (175).

Hospitalizations

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 29, up 1 people from April 28. A total of 4,121 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.