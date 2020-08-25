1 death, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 24; active cases statewide are 1,681

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 234 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 10,229.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,681 as of August 24.

Grand Forks County reported the largest number of new positives for August 24 with 110, or 47 percent of all the new positives.

Of the new positives, 36 were in Burleigh County and 3 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 17 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 7, Stark County had 12 and Ward County had 18.

One new death was reported: A man in his 80s from Morton County who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 138 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 111 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 21 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,410 people are considered recovered from the 10,229 positive cases, an increase of 204 people from August 23.

This means there are actually 1,681 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 24.

Burleigh County has 377 active cases as of August 24, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 383 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (166). Morton County has 98 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 24.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 24.

Stark County has 160, Ward County has 140 and Williams County has 40 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 24 (204) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (234).

50 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 24, a decrease of 1 from August 23. A total of 519 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,309 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,154 cases) account for 44 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 32 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,750 cases) and Morton County (548 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 338 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 553, Ward County has 421 and Mountrail County has 161.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 193,599 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 183,370 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,170 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,438 cases) and household contact (1,662 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.