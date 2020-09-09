1 death, 239 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,220

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 14,110.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,220 as of September 8. That’s down 44 from September 7.

Of the new positives, 49 were in Burleigh County and 11 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 25 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 67 — the most in the state for September 8. Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 8.

1 new death was reported: A man in his 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 157 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 125 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 26 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 11,733 people are considered recovered from the 14,110 positive cases, an increase of 164 people from September 7.

This means there are actually 2,220 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 8.

Burleigh County has 403 active cases as of September 8, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 332 active cases and Cass County has 386. Morton County has 125 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 8.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 8.

Stark County has 182, Ward County has 102 and Williams County has 178 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 8 (164) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (239).

53 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 8, down 10 from September 7. A total of 611 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 8: Sheridan, Oliver and Grant.

Cass County (3,957 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,810 cases) account for 41 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 28 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,399 cases) and Morton County (775 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 607 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 922 , Ward County has 601 and Mountrail County has 180.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 212,959 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 198,849 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (5,851 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,634 cases) and household contact (2,273 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.