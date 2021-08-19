1 death, 254 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,353

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 254 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 114,179.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,353 as of August 18, up 122 cases from August 17.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 567 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,228 cases but then declined to 118 by July 5. They have been rising since then.

Of the 254 new positives on August 18:

56 were in Cass County

39 were in Burleigh County

27 were in Stark County

27 were in Ward County

13 were in Williams County

13 were in Morton County

16 were in Grand Forks County

One death was reported on August 18. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,549 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,267 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 111,277 people are considered recovered from the 114,179 positive cases, an increase of 140 people from August 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 18 (140) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (254).

Hospitalizations

44 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 18, up 3 from August 17. A total of 4,504 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 60.62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.