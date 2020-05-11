1 death, 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 10; total statewide is 1,518

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 10, bringing the statewide total to 1,518.

One new death was reported – a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 36 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 846 people are considered recovered from the 1,518 positive cases, an increase of 54 people from May 10.

This means there are actually 636 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 10.

It also means more than half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 10 (54) is double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (27).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 10, up 5 from May 9. A total of 115 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (821 cases) and Grand Forks County (287 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 104.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 37 cases.

Morton County has 37 cases and Ward County has 25 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 47014 tests have been conducted to date, with 45,496 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (565 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (481 cases) and household contact (278 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.