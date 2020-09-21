1 death, 287 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,210

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 18,244.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,210 as of September 20. That’s up 2 cases from September 19.

Of the new positives, 41 were in Burleigh County and 16 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 20 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 25, Stark County had 17 and Ward County had 15.

Deaths

One new death was reported: A man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 193 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 139 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 30 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 24 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 14,841 people are considered recovered from the 18,244 positive cases, an increase of 176 people from September 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 20 (176) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (287).

Of the 3,210 active cases in North Dakota as of September 20, Burleigh County has 611 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 263 active cases and Cass County has 528. Morton County has 251 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 20.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 20.

Stark County has 320, Ward County has 201 and Williams County has 203 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 20: Divide, Sheridan and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

87 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 20, an increase of 6 from September 19. A total of 730 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,722 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,099 cases) account for 37 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 26 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,121 cases) and Morton County (1,089 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 836 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,348, Ward County has 913 and Mountrail County has 218.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 229,511 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 211,267 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 8 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (7,737 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,768 cases) and household contact (2,920 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 29 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.