1 death, 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 17; total statewide is 3,193

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 17, bringing the statewide total to 3,193.

One new death was reported, a man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 75 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 66 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One has yet to be reported.

The health department reports 2,809 people are considered recovered from the 3,193 positive cases, an increase of 53 people from June 16.

This means there are actually 309 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 17. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 88 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 17 (53) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (29).

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 17, up 1 from June 16. A total of 208 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (2,091 cases) and Grand Forks County (356 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 180.

Morton County is fourth with 70 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 65 cases.

Stutsman County has 60 cases, Ward County has 50 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 90,654 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 87,461 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,162 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,146 cases) and household contact (647 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.