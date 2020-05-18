1 death, 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 17; total statewide is 1,931

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 17, bringing the statewide total to 1,931.

One death was reported — a woman in her 90s from Ramsey County who had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 44 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,219 people are considered recovered from the 1,931 positive cases, an increase of 41 people from May 16.

This means there are actually 668 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 17.

It also means 63 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 17 (41) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (31).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 17, up 2 from May 16. A total of 133 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,173 cases) and Grand Forks County (317 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 116.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 42 cases.

Morton County has 40 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 56,561 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 54,630 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (713 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (671 cases) and household contact (378 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.