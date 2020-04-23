1 death, 32 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 22; total statewide is 709

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 22, bringing the statewide total to 709.

1 new death has been reported, a woman in her 80s in Cass County.

269 people are considered recovered from the 709 positive cases. 14 total have died.

This means there are actually 426 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 22.

The good news — the number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 22 (40) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (32).

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 22, down 5 from April 21, another bit of good news. A total of 65 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

14 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 22.

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (290 cases) and Grand Forks County (162 cases) account for 64 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 67.

Stark is fourth with 40 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 31 cases.

Morton County has 23 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 16,330 tests have been conducted to date, with 15,621 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (296 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (185 cases) and household contact (99 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 53 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.