1 death, 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 18; total statewide is 3,226

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 18, bringing the statewide total to 3,226.

One new death was reported, a woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 76 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 64 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four have yet to be reported.

The health department reports 2,840 people are considered recovered from the 3,226 positive cases, an increase of 31 people from June 17.

This means there are actually 310 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 18. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 88 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 18 (31) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (33).

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 18, no change from June 17. A total of 210 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

A total of 92,606 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 89,380 coming back negative for COVID-19.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.