1 death, 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 2; total statewide is 2,679

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 2, bringing the statewide total to 2,679.

One death was reported — a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 66 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,169 people are considered recovered from the 2,679 positive cases, an increase of 42 people from June 1.

This means there are actually 444 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 2. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 2 (42) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (33).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 2, no change from June 1. A total of 172 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,783 cases) and Grand Forks County (336 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 132.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Mountrail County has 41 cases and Ward County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 74,502 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 71823 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (995 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (957 cases) and household contact (548 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.