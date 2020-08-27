1 death, 337 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 26; active cases statewide are 1,995

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 10,800.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,995 as of August 26.

Of the new positives, 44 were in Burleigh County and 25 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 20 percent of the new cases.

Grand Forks County had the most new positives for August 26, with 76.

Williams County had 22, Stark County had 54 and Ward County had 21.

One new death was reported, a man in his 40s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

A total of 139 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 113 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,666 people are considered recovered from the 10,800 positive cases, an increase of 121 people from August 25.

This means there are actually 1,995 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 26.

Burleigh County has 418 active cases as of August 26, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 442 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (192). Morton County has 115 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 26.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 26.

Stark County has 190, Ward County has 160 and Williams County has 77 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 26 (121) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (337).

61 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 26, an increase of 8 from August 25. A total of 534 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,375 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,251 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 31 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,865 cases) and Morton County (581 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 374 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 611, Ward County has 463 and Mountrail County has 166.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 196,559 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 185,759 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,399 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,570 cases) and household contact (1,745 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.