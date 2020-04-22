1 death, 35 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 21; total statewide is 679

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 21, bringing the statewide total to 679.

1 new death has been reported, a man in his 40s in Cass County.

229 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 14 total have died.

This means there are actually 436 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 21 (15) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (35).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 21, up 8 from April 20. A total of 62 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

14 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 21.

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (274 cases) and Grand Forks County (154 cases) account for 63 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 65.

Stark is fourth with 40 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 31 cases.

Morton County has 23 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 15,589 tests have been conducted to date, with 14,910coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (273 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (177 cases) and household contact (97 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 53 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.